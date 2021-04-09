Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $429,989.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1.05 million and $429,989.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $281.56 or 0.00476974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00318041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.00756443 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,823.99 or 0.99651068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.00741918 BTC.

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

