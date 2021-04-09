AGA Token Market Cap Reaches $34.44 Million (AGA)

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, AGA Token has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AGA Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00007479 BTC on popular exchanges. AGA Token has a market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $273,827.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00318041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.00756443 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,823.99 or 0.99651068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.00741918 BTC.

AGA Token Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 10,842,984 coins and its circulating supply is 7,800,926 coins. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com . AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

