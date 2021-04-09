Sociall Price Reaches $0.0463 on Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $773,803.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00087045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.72 or 0.00622930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

