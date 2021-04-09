Qcash 1-Day Volume Reaches $578.47 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Qcash has a market cap of $68.03 million and $578.47 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00320724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00760460 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,093.89 or 1.00897906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.29 or 0.00751757 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

