Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director David Bywater Sells 85,258 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.