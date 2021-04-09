Mark N. Tompkins Sells 43,450 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $155,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,692,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,503.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AMST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 63,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

