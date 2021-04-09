CUTcoin Reaches Market Cap of $35.16 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $35.16 million and $652.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.02 or 0.00328115 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003522 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,808,406 coins and its circulating supply is 133,808,406 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.