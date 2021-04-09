Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report $1.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $3.10 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 464.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $10.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 488,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,039. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

