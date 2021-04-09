Gas (GAS) Price Hits $14.93 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $14.93 or 0.00025533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $151.22 million and approximately $31.92 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00314040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.65 or 0.00762111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,930.57 or 1.00777422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00754474 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

