Nuco.cloud Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $1.30 million and $60,546.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00314040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.65 or 0.00762111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,930.57 or 1.00777422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00754474 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

