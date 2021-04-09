VeChain Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, VeChain has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $8.67 billion and $1.79 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

