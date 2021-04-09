International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) vs. Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Head to Head Analysis

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Mace Security International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $5.14 billion 6.79 $455.87 million $6.17 22.74 Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 7.44% 11.00% 5.10% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Flavors & Fragrances and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 0 4 10 0 2.71 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus target price of $144.46, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Volatility & Risk

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Mace Security International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment offers flavor compounds; savory solutions, such as marinades or powder blends of flavors, natural colors, seasonings, functional ingredients, and natural anti-oxidants; and inclusions. It also provides nutrition and specialty ingredients primarily consist of natural health ingredients, natural food protection products, and natural colors and flavor ingredients. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. The Health & Biosciences segment develops and produces enzymes, food cultures, probiotics, and specialty ingredients. The Pharma Solutions segment produces and sells cellulosics and alginates-based pharma excipients. The company sells its products primarily to manufacturers of perfumes and cosmetics, hair and other personal care products, soaps and detergents, cleaning products, dairy, meat and other processed foods, beverages, snacks and savory foods, sweet and baked goods, dietary supplements, infant and elderly nutrition, functional food, and pharmaceutical and oral care products. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.