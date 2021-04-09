Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 300,432 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 604,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,431. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

