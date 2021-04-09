Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 300,432 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 604,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,431. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
