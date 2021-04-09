Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $2.12

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $153.13 million and $28.85 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00003625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.84 or 0.03580273 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031672 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

