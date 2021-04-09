EDUCare (EKT) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

