Staker Price Tops $0.0082 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Staker has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Staker has a total market capitalization of $13,851.48 and $13.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Staker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00087400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00614252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Staker

Staker is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.