Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.15 Million

Brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post $284.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $288.60 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $249.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after acquiring an additional 609,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $40,222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 317,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 128,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,020. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.24.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

