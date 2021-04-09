Ark Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00005194 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $389.41 million and $28.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002230 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,518,632 coins and its circulating supply is 128,397,735 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

