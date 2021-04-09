Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $824.45 Million

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report sales of $824.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.60 million to $899.27 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $402.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

WGO traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $75.17. 701,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,352 shares of company stock worth $5,065,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

