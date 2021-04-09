Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post sales of $6.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. AudioEye posted sales of $4.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $40.53 million, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $43.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEYE. B. Riley increased their target price on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEYE traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 67,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 2.08.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.