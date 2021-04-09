$485.90 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce $485.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.70 million and the highest is $493.40 million. Atlassian reported sales of $411.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Atlassian by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 8,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $225.40. 1,570,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

