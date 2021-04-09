$268.91 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post $268.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.20 million and the lowest is $267.62 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $178.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.30 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $967.00 million, with estimates ranging from $948.20 million to $985.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 318,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after buying an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $40,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 100,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

