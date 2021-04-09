VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to post $153.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.56 million to $153.60 million. VSE reported sales of $177.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $689.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $701.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $782.91 million, with estimates ranging from $757.50 million to $808.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%.

VSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in VSE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,812,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VSE by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 57,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,244. VSE has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.