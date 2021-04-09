Analysts Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Target Price at GBX 278.17

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.17 ($3.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 37,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £102,941.80 ($134,494.12). In the last three months, insiders sold 54,769 shares of company stock worth $15,063,734.

JUP stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 297.60 ($3.89). The company had a trading volume of 650,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,738. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.05. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 193.10 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

