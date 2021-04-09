GamyFi Platform Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $768,096.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for $6.15 or 0.00010554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00306505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.24 or 0.00764426 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,970.72 or 1.01246502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.05 or 0.00753802 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,500 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

