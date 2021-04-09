Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.68 or 0.00380593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,452,625 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

