Bitcoin CZ 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $158.00 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Bitcoin CZ has a total market capitalization of $149,883.71 and approximately $158.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin CZ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00306505 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Profile

Bitcoin CZ (CRYPTO:BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,382,605 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin CZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin CZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.