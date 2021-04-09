MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $884.00

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 884 ($11.55) and last traded at GBX 884 ($11.55), with a volume of 31885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 817.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 715.88. The company has a market capitalization of £514.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.63%.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

