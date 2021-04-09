The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.38.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.65. 1,377,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. AXA S.A. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.