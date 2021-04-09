Analysts Set Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Target Price at $72.00

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold a total of 32,412 shares of company stock worth $1,192,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. 74,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,576. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $628.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.