Oddz (ODDZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.12 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $23.73 million and $5.12 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00004421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00304022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.54 or 0.00765365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,801.86 or 1.01012491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.00752174 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

