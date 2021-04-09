ELYSIA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $103.19 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00054254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00614876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,767,789,798 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

