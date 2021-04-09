Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $328.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $292.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $286.42. 372,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,270. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.96 and a 200 day moving average of $263.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,402,000 after purchasing an additional 155,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

