Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $121.45. 798,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,528. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66. Entegris has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $754,859.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,316,750 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

