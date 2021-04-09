The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,524 ($19.91).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of WEIR traded up GBX 39.50 ($0.52) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,854 ($24.22). 550,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,991. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773.40 ($10.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of -32.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,859.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,774.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

In other news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

