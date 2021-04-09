Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0678 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $372.81 million and approximately $87.29 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,609,697 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

