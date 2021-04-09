Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 66,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,132. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.8465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

