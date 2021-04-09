Biotron (BTRN) Reaches One Day Volume of $155.00

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Biotron has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Biotron coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Biotron has a market cap of $76,645.76 and $155.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.84 or 0.00615916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00041150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Biotron Profile

Biotron is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Biotron’s official website is biotron.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

