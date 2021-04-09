$271.42 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce sales of $271.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $242.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $468.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.22.

PAYC stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $381.23. 260,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,075. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $205.06 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.15 and a 200-day moving average of $391.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

