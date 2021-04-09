Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report $772.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.00 million and the highest is $777.10 million. II-VI reported sales of $627.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIVI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on II-VI to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,570. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -692.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. II-VI has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,104,874.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 9.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

