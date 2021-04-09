Unification Market Cap Reaches $2.02 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Unification has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $19,355.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unification has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00054343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00086099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.39 or 0.00616887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Unification

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

