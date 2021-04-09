Opium Trading Up 0.3% This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $31.71 million and $59.66 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.62 or 0.00013082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.41 or 0.00771408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,614.05 or 1.00611270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.12 or 0.00748602 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

