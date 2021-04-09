APIX Trading Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $26.65 million and approximately $215,076.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00054343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00086099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.39 or 0.00616887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

