Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.84 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Request has a total market cap of $162.87 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

