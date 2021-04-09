$0.58 EPS Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.75. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Comerica Bank increased its position in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,947. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

