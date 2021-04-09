$0.58 EPS Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.75. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Comerica Bank increased its position in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,947. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.