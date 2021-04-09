$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.95. 12,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,638. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

