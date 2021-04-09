Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $4,104,066.78 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,850,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 415.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.58. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $283.19.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
