Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $4,104,066.78 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,850,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 415.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.58. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Square by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

