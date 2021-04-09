Zacks: Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). PROS posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 27,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $1,302,600.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,153.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $45,301.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,272 shares of company stock worth $6,880,149. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $35,731,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PROS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $15,926,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.27. 148,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,863. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

