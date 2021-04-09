Konomi Network Achieves Market Cap of $30.81 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00006635 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and $5.19 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00296073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.85 or 0.00775292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,553.61 or 1.00466933 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.07 or 0.00744783 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,966,589 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

