Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post sales of $87.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.70 million and the lowest is $84.35 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $93.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $356.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $373.60 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $386.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.78. 158,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,220. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

